Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (60-98) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Jarvis (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (634 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule