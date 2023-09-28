Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (60-98) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Jarvis (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
  • The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The White Sox have won in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Chicago is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (634 total runs).
  • The White Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 22 @ Red Sox L 3-2 Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
September 23 @ Red Sox W 1-0 Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
September 24 @ Red Sox W 3-2 Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
September 26 Diamondbacks L 15-4 José Ureña vs Zach Davies
September 27 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 28 Diamondbacks - Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
September 29 Padres - Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
September 30 Padres - Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
October 1 Padres - José Ureña vs Blake Snell

