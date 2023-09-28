The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .180.

Thompson has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has had an RBI in seven games this season (11.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .216 AVG .194 .293 OBP .286 .324 SLG .226 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 18/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings