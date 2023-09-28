The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .180.
  • Thompson has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thompson has had an RBI in seven games this season (11.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 13 games this season (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.216 AVG .194
.293 OBP .286
.324 SLG .226
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
18/4 K/BB 14/4
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Jarvis makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
  • In nine appearances this season, he has compiled a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
