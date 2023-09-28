Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on September 28, 2023
The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (7-3) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Angels
|Sep. 15
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .234/.314/.444 on the year.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .288/.346/.490 slash line so far this year.
- Carpenter brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI (172 total hits). He has stolen 48 bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.319/.494 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 132 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 18 walks and 75 RBI.
- He has a .254/.293/.420 slash line so far this year.
- Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run and eight RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 16
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 13
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
