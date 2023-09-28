Tarik Skubal will toe the rubber for the Detroit Tigers (74-83) on Thursday, September 28 against the Kansas City Royals (54-103), who will answer with Jonathan Bowlan. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (-105). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 23-15 (winning 60.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Tigers went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 45 of 131 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

