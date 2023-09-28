On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .206 with eight doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 30 walks.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 44.6% of his games this year (41 of 92), with more than one hit 10 times (10.9%).

In 19 games this season, he has homered (20.7%, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish).

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (14.1%).

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 49 .190 AVG .220 .301 OBP .286 .543 SLG .468 15 XBH 16 13 HR 9 26 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 61/12 2 SB 2

