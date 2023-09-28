Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- In 61.4% of his games this season (78 of 127), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.329
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|44/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.