The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

In 61.4% of his games this season (78 of 127), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 32.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .308 OBP .342 .329 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 44/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

