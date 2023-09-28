On Thursday, Matt Vierling (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.8% of them.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Vierling has had an RBI in 25 games this year (19.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .308 OBP .342 .329 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 44/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings