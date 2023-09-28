Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Matt Vierling (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.8% of them.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Vierling has had an RBI in 25 games this year (19.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.329
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|44/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
