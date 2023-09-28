The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .259 with 41 walks and 57 runs scored.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (19.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .308 OBP .342 .329 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 44/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings