Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .259 with 41 walks and 57 runs scored.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (19.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.329
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|44/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
