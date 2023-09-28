The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .259 with 41 walks and 57 runs scored.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25 games this year (19.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 67
.229 AVG .285
.308 OBP .342
.329 SLG .410
12 XBH 19
4 HR 5
19 RBI 20
44/22 K/BB 66/19
4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
