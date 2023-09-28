Marvin Jones Jr. Week 4 Preview vs. the Packers
Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 199.7 per game.
Jones compiled 529 receiving yards on 46 catches with three scores last year. He posted 33.1 yards per game (on 81 targets).
Jones vs. the Packers
- Jones vs the Packers (since 2021): No games
- Green Bay allowed six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- Against the Packers last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.
- Against Green Bay last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 197 yards per game allowed by the Packers through the air last season were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Packers allowed 22 TDs in the passing game last season (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.
Lions Player Previews
Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Packers
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)
Jones Receiving Insights
- Jones hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of 15 games last year (33.3%).
- He averaged 6.5 yards per target last year (102nd in league), racking up 529 yards on 81 passes thrown to him.
- Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Jones' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Commanders
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/22/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
