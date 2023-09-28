Will Marvin Jones Jr. pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Jones put together a solid campaign a year ago, producing three receiving TDs and 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Jones scored a receiving touchdown three times last season (out of 16 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3 1 21 0

