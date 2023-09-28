Lions vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Jordan Love will lead the Green Bay Packers into their battle against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Most of the top contributors for the Lions and the Packers will have player props available for this game if you are looking to make player prop wagers.
Sign up to bet on the Lions-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds
- Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds
- Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jared Goff
|249.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Love
|227.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.