The Chicago White Sox, including Korey Lee (hitting .036 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)



Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee is hitting .083 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Lee has had a base hit in four of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
.031 AVG .143
.088 OBP .226
.031 SLG .286
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Jarvis will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • In his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .148 against him. He has a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
