The Chicago White Sox, including Korey Lee (hitting .036 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is hitting .083 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Lee has had a base hit in four of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .031 AVG .143 .088 OBP .226 .031 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings