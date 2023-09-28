Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 74 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.335
|AVG
|.243
|.380
|OBP
|.314
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|49/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.