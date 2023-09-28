Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Carpenter has picked up a hit in 74 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 58
.335 AVG .243
.380 OBP .314
.479 SLG .500
15 XBH 24
6 HR 14
27 RBI 36
49/11 K/BB 58/18
3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
