Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while batting .288.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.9%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (44 of 113), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.335
|AVG
|.243
|.380
|OBP
|.314
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|49/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
