Josh Reynolds will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Reynolds' nine grabs (on 13 total targets) have led to 146 yards receiving (and an average of 73 per game) and two scores.

Reynolds vs. the Packers

Reynolds vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 199.7 passing yards the Packers yield per outing makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Packers have surrendered three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has received 12.6% of his team's 103 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has 146 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 16th in NFL play with 11.2 yards per target.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has scored two of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

