Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)

Orioles (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)

Red Sox (+105) Total: 7.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa Moneyline: -165

-165 Temple Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 55.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-275)

Twins (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+220)

Athletics (+220) Total: 8

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)

Lions (-2.5) Lions Moneyline: -135

-135 Packers Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 45

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)

Blue Jays (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)

Yankees (+150) Total: 8.5

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)

Mariners (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)

Braves (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)

Cubs (+120) Total: 9.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)

MLB Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)

Diamondbacks (-185) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)

White Sox (+150) Total: 9

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.