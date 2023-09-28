Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (24.1%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .266 AVG .240 .317 OBP .295 .370 SLG .354 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 34/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings