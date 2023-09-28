David Montgomery has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Packers give up 136.7 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

As part of the rushing attack, Montgomery has carried the ball 37 times for a team-best 141 yards (70.5 ypg) and has two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Montgomery has also caught one pass for 7 yards.

Montgomery vs. the Packers

Montgomery vs the Packers (since 2021): 3 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 75 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Packers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Packers allow 136.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have put up two touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Packers' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Lions Player Previews

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

The Lions pass on 52.8% of their plays and run on 47.2%. They are 12th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 40.2% of his team's 92 rushing attempts this season (37).

Montgomery has a rushing touchdown in all two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has seven carries in the red zone (36.8% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 21 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

