Cubs vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (102-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-76) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-8) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (803 total).
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Darius Vines
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Freddy Peralta
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
