Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (102-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-76) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-8) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (803 total).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule