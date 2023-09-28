Cody Bellinger vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- .256 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 151 hits, batting .310 this season with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 95 of 127 games this year (74.8%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 43 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24 games this year (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.5%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season (55.9%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.302
|AVG
|.318
|.354
|OBP
|.365
|.548
|SLG
|.515
|33
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|47
|42/20
|K/BB
|43/19
|12
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
