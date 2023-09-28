Carson Kelly vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Carson Kelly, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 20 of 45 games this year (44.4%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has picked up an RBI in 17.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|.136
|AVG
|.182
|.191
|OBP
|.250
|.159
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/3
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Ragans (7-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
