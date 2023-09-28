The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly (hitting .161 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 17.8% of his games this year, Kelly has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .174 AVG .182 .296 OBP .250 .217 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 8/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings