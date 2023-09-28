After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jonathan Bowlan) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%) Kelly has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has an RBI in eight of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .174 AVG .182 .296 OBP .250 .217 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 8/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

