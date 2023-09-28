Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals and Cole Ragans on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez?
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including six multi-run games (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.