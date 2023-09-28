Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (19.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 53
.273 AVG .241
.321 OBP .291
.471 SLG .392
19 XBH 16
7 HR 4
16 RBI 20
35/12 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
