Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Carson Kelly
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.