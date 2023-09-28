Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .261.
  • Vaughn has had a hit in 100 of 147 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn has driven home a run in 53 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
73 GP 74
.263 AVG .260
.320 OBP .315
.442 SLG .422
25 XBH 27
12 HR 8
37 RBI 41
54/16 K/BB 68/19
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Jarvis makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old righty has appeared in relief nine times this season.
  • In nine games this season, he has compiled a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.