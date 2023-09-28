On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .327, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .359.
  • Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this year (37 of 144), with two or more RBI seven times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 56 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 74
.280 AVG .248
.348 OBP .308
.385 SLG .336
21 XBH 20
3 HR 2
17 RBI 28
48/27 K/BB 40/24
7 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Jarvis gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In nine games this season, he has put up a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
