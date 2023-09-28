When the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers match up in Week 4 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's 275 yards receiving (91.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Lions. He's been targeted on 28 occasions, and has registered 21 catches and one TD.

St. Brown, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0

