Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

In 45.6% of his 103 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (10.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .208 AVG .224 .254 OBP .343 .358 SLG .367 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 13 RBI 19 49/10 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings