Akil Baddoo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .216.
- Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has had an RBI in 22 games this season (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.208
|AVG
|.224
|.254
|OBP
|.343
|.358
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|49/10
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
