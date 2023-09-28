The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 103), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (31.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.208 AVG .224
.254 OBP .343
.358 SLG .367
12 XBH 11
6 HR 5
13 RBI 19
49/10 K/BB 40/27
3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
