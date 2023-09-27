Zach McKinstry vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .230.
- McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (13.3%).
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.327
|OBP
|.276
|.384
|SLG
|.309
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|52/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
