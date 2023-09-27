Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. A 9.5-run total is listed in this game.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (2-9, 6.08 ERA) vs Luis Patino - CHW (0-0, 4.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to wager on the White Sox's matchup versus the Diamondbacks but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 41, or 61.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 13-4 record (winning 76.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The White Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 7-20 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Korey Lee 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.