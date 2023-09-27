How to Watch the White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 166 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 634 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Patino will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 23-year-old righty has pitched in relief seven times already this season, but will make his first start.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 13-3
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Josiah Gray
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
|9/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kutter Crawford
|9/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|Home
|José Ureña
|Zach Davies
|9/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Ryne Nelson
|9/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Martínez
|9/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Michael Wacha
|10/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Blake Snell
