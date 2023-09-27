The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 166 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 634 total runs (four per game) this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Patino will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

The 23-year-old righty has pitched in relief seven times already this season, but will make his first start.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Ryne Nelson 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

