The Arizona Diamondbacks will send a hot-hitting Christian Walker to the plate against the Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams meet on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +150 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -185 +150 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 5-15 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 155 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-46 30-51 25-33 35-63 46-72 14-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.