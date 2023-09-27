Trayce Thompson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Trayce Thompson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .170.
- In 16 of 62 games this year (25.8%) Thompson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.1%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 62 games (21.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.182
|AVG
|.167
|.270
|OBP
|.362
|.303
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|5
|16/4
|K/BB
|20/10
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
