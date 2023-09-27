The Detroit Tigers (74-83) meet the Kansas City Royals (54-103) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jonathan Bowlan.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (7-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, a 6.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .917 in 14 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Tarik Skubal vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 654 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .243 for the campaign with 156 home runs, 27th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI over four innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan

Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 26-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

