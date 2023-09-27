Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on September 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (7-3) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Angels
|Sep. 15
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 137 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .234/.314/.444 on the season.
- Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .288/.346/.490 on the year.
- Carpenter takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 48 bases.
- He's slashing .277/.319/.494 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
