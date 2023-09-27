Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 27.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jonathan Bowlan.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have won 23, or 60.5%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Detroit has scored 628 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule