Miguel Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .250 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (19.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.252
|AVG
|.249
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.340
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.