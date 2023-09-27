The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 127), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in 25 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this season (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .308 OBP .342 .329 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 44/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings