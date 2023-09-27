The Detroit Lions have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 27.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -105

-105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit had the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

As favorites, Detroit went 3-2. When underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

