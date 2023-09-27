Lenyn Sosa vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lenyn Sosa (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Read More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .185 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 47), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Sosa has had at least one RBI in 19.1% of his games this year (nine of 47), with two or more RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 47 games so far this year.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.188
|AVG
|.183
|.185
|OBP
|.216
|.288
|SLG
|.352
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|8
|21/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (2-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
