Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (15.0%).

In 38.9% of his games this year (44 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .335 AVG .243 .380 OBP .314 .479 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 49/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings