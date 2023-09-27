Jeimer Candelario vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 10 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 39th in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 57 times this season (42.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.207
|.344
|OBP
|.266
|.448
|SLG
|.466
|33
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|10
|59/29
|K/BB
|17/4
|3
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Vines (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
