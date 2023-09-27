Ian Happ vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Braves.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 139 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (98 of 154), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has driven in a run in 47 games this season (30.5%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (40.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.7%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|.232
|AVG
|.262
|.342
|OBP
|.380
|.400
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|84/47
|K/BB
|65/51
|5
|SB
|9
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Vines (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
