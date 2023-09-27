Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Braves.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 139 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

In 63.6% of his games this year (98 of 154), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven in a run in 47 games this season (30.5%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (40.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.7%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 75 .232 AVG .262 .342 OBP .380 .400 SLG .437 27 XBH 29 10 HR 9 43 RBI 35 84/47 K/BB 65/51 5 SB 9

Braves Pitching Rankings