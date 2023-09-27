Gavin Sheets vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- batting .192 with a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .205.
- Sheets has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Sheets has driven home a run in 25 games this season (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 24 of 112 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.190
|AVG
|.220
|.269
|OBP
|.274
|.289
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|34/16
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Pfaadt (2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.