Eloy Jiménez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.
- Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- In 72.4% of his games this season (84 of 116), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 116), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.256
|.328
|OBP
|.305
|.460
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|26
|47/14
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (2-9) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.