Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Jameson Taillon, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 189 home runs.

Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 798 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Taillon (8-10) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing four hits.

He has seven quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

