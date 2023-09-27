How to Watch the Cubs vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Jameson Taillon, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 189 home runs.
- Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 798 total runs this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.
- The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Taillon (8-10) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing four hits.
- He has seven quality starts in 28 chances this season.
- Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Darius Vines
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Charlie Morton
|9/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Freddy Peralta
|10/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
