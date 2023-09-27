Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (101-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-75) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Darius Vines (1-0) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (8-10) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (798 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

